Katherine Creelman Skrobela is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Creelman Skrobela is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Professional in the field of Music in acknowledgment for her role as Director of Technical Information with Brown Harris Stevens.

A distinguished professional, Ms. Skrobela has served as the Director of Technical Information and Agent Support at Brown Harris Stevens since 2004. Brown Harris Stevens is a quintessential luxury residential real estate firm with a strong vision of leadership and lasting relationships dating back to its establishment in 1873. It is one of America's oldest and largest luxury real estate service providers, with offices throughout New York City, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, and Miami.



Throughout her acclaimed career, Ms. Skrobela gained professional experience in various positions. A former senior programmer analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank, senior consultant at Marathon Software and Services Inc. and programmer at ADT Company, she has spent more than 35 years in the field of data processing. Ms. Skrobela also spent nine years as the first music librarian at Middlebury College in Vermont and seven years as a music cataloger at Brooklyn College. She is also currently the president of Miranda Music, Inc., an appointment that she has held since 1995. Having produced musical performances for more than 40 years and recordings for more than 20 years, Ms. Skrobela has continuously showcased her passion for building community through music.



An expert in music production, Ms. Skrobela prides herself on demonstrating her visionary and creative talent in her work. Some of her work has included performances of Stephen Sondheim's Company and revues such as one devoted to the music of Harold Arlen, as well as several benefit events. She also backed the hit revue, "Our Sinatra," which ran for more than three years off-Broadway and enjoyed a nationwide tour with the support of Columbia Artists. Ms. Skrobela has produced over 25 albums, most recently the third album by Marissa Mulder, a rising cabaret star.



To prepare for her career, Ms. Skrobela earned an undergraduate degree at Vassar College in 1962 and a Masters of Library Science degree at Columbia University in 1964.



In light of her professional achievements, during Ms. Skrobela's years at Chase Manhattan Bank, she earned the prestigious Excalibur Award. She also received a Cabaret Hotline Special Contribution to Cabaret Award in 2011.



Active locally, Ms. Skrobela has served as the chair of the Membership Committee and Service Committee of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden Auxiliary. She has been an active member of the Country Dance and Song Society of America, Music Library Association as chairman, The Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs, and The American Popular Song Society. She was also the editor of the Music Cataloging Bulletin and was vice president of the UFO-Cobol/XE International Users Group. Currently, Ms. Skrobela devotes her time to the Paul Taylor Dance Company.



Katherine dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of Walter Gerboth.



