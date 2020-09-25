Kathy Baig re-elected President of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Engineer Kathy Baig was re-elected President by the 100th Board of Directors of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ), which met today for the first time. This will be the third and final two-year term for Ms. Baig, who has been an OIQ Board member since 2013 and its President since 2016. Ms. Baig is the fourth woman to hold this position since the OIQ's inception in 1920.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be able to continue the work we have accomplished in the last four years with members and stakeholders of the profession. Thanks to our combined efforts, public trust in the OIQ and Quebec engineers is higher than ever before. But we can go even further and it is in this spirit that I begin my new term," stated OIQ President Kathy Baig, Eng., FEC, MBA.

Earlier in the day, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members, the President of the OIQ presented the highlights of the OIQ's achievements in the last year. These highlights are discussed in the 2019–2020 Annual Report.

Setting the course for 2025

At the AGM, Ms. Baig also outlined the 20-25 ENG Plan, the strategic plan that will guide the OIQ's actions in the next five years.

"The OIQ will focus on prevention so that we can continue to be THE reference for protecting the public within Quebec's professional system. We will also showcase engineers' essential contributions to society, so that engineering grows more and more attractive as a profession," said Ms. Baig.

"The OIQ plans to ensure that engineers meet the highest standards of expertise by focusing on prevention and support. Being an inspiring professional order and profession is also one of our priorities, along with the desire to take position on important issues for society as a whole, such as sustainable development. The OIQ also intends to provide members of the profession with a personalized and user-friendly customer service experience in order to effectively support them in their practice," concluded the President.

The members of the 2020-2021 Board of Directors presided over by Ms. Baig are:

Kathy Baig, Eng., FEC, MBA, President of the OIQ

Anne Baril, Eng., Deputy President of the OIQ, Executive Director, Innovation, Management & Communication

Maxime Belletête, Eng., Industrial Director, EXP

Eric Bordeleau, Eng., MBA, Director, HEXATTO®

Richard Gagnon , ASC, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec

, ASC, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec Zaki Ghavitian, Eng., FEC, FAIC

Sandra Gwozdz, Eng., FEC, Project Manager, Airbus Canada Limited Partnership

Carole Lamothe, Eng., Major Projects Director, Société de transport de Montréal

Béatrice Laporte-Roy, Eng., Senior Manager, Test Centre, Bell

Sophie Larivière-Mantha, Eng., MBA, Department Manager – Medical Technology and Equipment, CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Alain Larocque , CRHA, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec

, CRHA, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec Nathalie Martel, Eng., M.Sc.A, PMP, Assistant Director – Municipal Works and Road Networks, Engineering Department of the City of Laval

Diane Morin , MBA, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec

, MBA, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec Catherine Nadeau , appointed by the Office des professions du Québec

, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec Michel Noël, Eng., M.Sc.A., ASC, Director, Continuing Education Centre, Faculty of Engineering, Université de Sherbrooke ;

; Michel Paradis, Eng., M.Sc., Director, Infrastructure Materials Department – Ministère des Transports du Québec

The OIQ also thanks the outgoing directors for their contribution to the OIQ and the profession:

Alexandre Marcoux, Eng., PMP, Project Manager, Kontron Canada Inc.

Christian Proulx , appointed by the Office des professions du Québec

, appointed by the Office des professions du Québec Nicolas Turgeon, Eng., M.Sc., EMBA, Director, Industrial Environmental Performance, Investissement Québec CRIQ

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

For a quick update on OIQ news, join its virtual communities:

Facebook www.facebook.com/oiq.qc.ca

Twitter https://twitter.com/OIQ

LinkedIn http://bit.ly/LinkedInOIQ

YouTube http://bit.ly/YoutubeOIQ

Instagram www.instagram.com/ordreingenieursqc/

SOURCE Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec