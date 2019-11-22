Kathy Ireland Worldwide Brand MI VI Partners With Award-Winning Menswear Label Don Morphy For Custom Suit Collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MI VI, a men's lifestyle brand by kiWW®, founded by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, and Don Morphy, an award-winning custom and ready-to-wear menswear label, are pleased to announce a collaborative initiative between the two brands. This new combined brand, which will focus on custom menswear suits, was developed with the kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts brand, and will launch later this month at DonMorphy.com.

"Don Morphy is a brilliant force in the world of design," says Kathy Ireland®, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "His exquisitely-made menswear truly embodies the luxury experience in men's fashion. With this partnership, we continue to expand MI VI into the luxury space in significant ways."

Ireland's luxury products include KATHLEEN MARIE NEW YORK, available at Neiman Marcus, couture diamonds and luxury jewels available through KATHLEEN MARIE | PAUL RAPS NEW YORK, and the recent MI VI partnership with luxury luggage brand Samsara.

"Partnering with Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, along with the MI VI team is a dream come true for the Don Morphy brand," says Daniel Mofor, Founder of Don Morphy. "It is undoubtedly a testament to the faith, hard work, persistence and core values of the entire team, leadership and the company itself. Our loves for community, collaboration, relationships and charitable giving enable us to broaden our customer reach for more people to experience our work, and to definitely 'Morph Into a Don.' We pride ourselves on being the leader in all things menswear - so with this elevated partnership, we know that this is just the beginning, with even grander things to come in the very near future."

Tommy Meharey, Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide, adds, "We are thrilled to partner with Don Morphy for custom and ready-to-wear men's apparel. Kathy, Stephen Roseberry (kiWW® President and CMO) and Jon Carrasco's (kiWW® Global Creative Director and EVP) business and creative skills are unmatched, and they inspire all of us at Sterling Winters Company (SWC), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide. We are very proud to expand into new, simultaneous categories inspired by fashion - from Kathy's incredible upcoming novel with #1 New York Times bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken, Fashion Jungle, to the category of luxury menswear for MI VI with Don Morphy." Meharey, the youngest board member at kathy ireland® Worldwide, is a marine, husband, and father, whose portfolios for kiWW® began in the category of luxury real estate.

Daniel Mofor of Don Morphy was recently named the 2019 National "Rising Star" awardee in Menswear Fashion by Fashion Group International (FGI), and was later locally awarded the 2019 "Rising Star" honor in Menswear Fashion by the Dallas chapter of FGI. A custom and ready-to-wear menswear label - Don Morphy suits are artfully crafted from the best in Italian fabrics and sourced directly from the elite of factories in Italy. Customers have access to an assortment of well over 25,000 in fabric selections, along with the assistance of a Don Morphy stylist in order to create a personalized suit that is fitted to perfection. Whether vintage-inspired, trendy, modern, formal or traditional, Don Morphy suits are manufactured with precision, embodying luxury, quality and most importantly, sultry sophistication.

Don Morphy is a globally renowned brand, achieving rapid success since its inception. Always at the cusp of innovation, the award-winning label continues to elevate the art of menswear and to push the boundaries of today's modern man by the use of the latest in fabrics, textiles, trends, and fit. With the MI VI partnership, Don Morphy is elated for expansion and to broaden the scope of its targeted reach.

About Don Morphy

Don Morphy is an award-winning custom menswear brand based out of Dallas, Texas. The label began with the simple idea of bringing Italian quality and flair to the United States and abroad. Don Morphy designers travel worldwide to source the best in fabrics and tailors in order to bring the highest in quality and fit to its customers. All of the suits and shoes are customized and designed in the United States and then handmade in Florence, Italy. Don Morphy designers attend the top menswear fashion shows around the world such as Pitti Uomo, White Milano, Madrid, London, Paris and New York Fashion Weeks in order to cultivate inspiration, spark innovation and to stay ahead of the trends. In 2019, Don Morphy received the highest recognition in the fashion industry for its elite and groundbreaking vision for the art of menswear.

About MI VI

MI VI | "Meharey Ireland Six", [pronounced My Six] is a men's lifestyle brand that is designed to serve the needs of both men and women. MI VI is developed and inspired by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, a Marine, Millennial and Father, in addition to their other brands, including I'M1. The initial successful product offering is MI VI by Samsara smart luggage, which made its debut at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. These exclusive images are Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey with MI VI luggage. MI VI is derived from a phrase coined by our military "I've got your six", meaning "I've got your back". With an elegant fusion of modern day aesthetic and robust masculinity, this brand embodies an unapologetic passion for life and living it fearlessly. From luxury to everyday necessities, MI VI has got your back.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

