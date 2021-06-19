|
Katipult Technology Corp. Announces Director Resignation
CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation") announces that Mr. Marcus Shapiro has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") effective June 30, 2021.
Mr. Brian Craig, Chairman of the Board, stated "I would like to thank Marcus for his invaluable contribution to our progress through what has been a transformational phase for Katipult and wish him every success in his future endeavours."
About Katipult
Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.
