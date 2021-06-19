Katipult Technology Corp. Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation") announces that Mr. Marcus Shapiro has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") effective June 30, 2021.

Mr. Brian Craig, Chairman of the Board, stated "I would like to thank Marcus for his invaluable contribution to our progress through what has been a transformational phase for Katipult and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

