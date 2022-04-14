|
Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Katrin Wehr-Seiter nominated as member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG
14-Apr-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG announced today the proposal of Katrin Wehr-Seiter for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022.
The Board of Directors proposes the election of Katrin Wehr-Seiter as independent member of the Board of Directors. Katrin Wehr-Seiter (born 1970) is a Managing Director/Partner at BIP Investment Partners S.A., Luxembourg. Previously, she worked as Principal at the international private equity firm Permira. After her technical studies, Katrin Wehr-Seiter started her career at Siemens AG, where she worked, among others, in the field of power generation in Germany and the USA. In addition to her technical background, she has extensive experience in M&A, Asset Management and investment projects as well as corporate development. Furthermore, Katrin Wehr-Seiter serves as an independent board member at SES S.A. and Bellevue Group AG. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from TU Chemnitz and an MBA from INSEAD, France.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Franz Richter: «With her industrial experience, especially in the energy sector, and her profound know-how in the areas of investment activity and corporate development, Ms. Katrin Wehr-Seiter ideally strengthens the existing board».
At the Annual General Meeting on May 5 in Thun, all current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. The number of seats on the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd would increase from four to five after Katrin Wehr-Seiter's election.
Link to the complete agenda, to the explanations of the Board of Directors and to the biography of Katrin Wehr-Seiter: www.meyerburger.com/en/annual-general-meeting
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|
|Schorenstrasse 39
|
|3645 Gwatt
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1327911
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1327911 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST