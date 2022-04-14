Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Katrin Wehr-Seiter nominated as member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG



14-Apr-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG announced today the proposal of Katrin Wehr-Seiter for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022.



The Board of Directors proposes the election of Katrin Wehr-Seiter as independent member of the Board of Directors. Katrin Wehr-Seiter (born 1970) is a Managing Director/Partner at BIP Investment Partners S.A., Luxembourg. Previously, she worked as Principal at the international private equity firm Permira. After her technical studies, Katrin Wehr-Seiter started her career at Siemens AG, where she worked, among others, in the field of power generation in Germany and the USA. In addition to her technical background, she has extensive experience in M&A, Asset Management and investment projects as well as corporate development. Furthermore, Katrin Wehr-Seiter serves as an independent board member at SES S.A. and Bellevue Group AG. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from TU Chemnitz and an MBA from INSEAD, France.



Chairman of the Board of Directors Franz Richter: «With her industrial experience, especially in the energy sector, and her profound know-how in the areas of investment activity and corporate development, Ms. Katrin Wehr-Seiter ideally strengthens the existing board».



At the Annual General Meeting on May 5 in Thun, all current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. The number of seats on the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd would increase from four to five after Katrin Wehr-Seiter's election.



Link to the complete agenda, to the explanations of the Board of Directors and to the biography of Katrin Wehr-Seiter: www.meyerburger.com/en/annual-general-meeting Contacts: Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47 M. +41 79 358 87 32 anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of ad hoc announcement