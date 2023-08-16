Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
16.08.2023 15:05:00

Katten Promotes 10 Attorneys to Partner

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that 10 of its attorneys have been elevated to partner, approved unanimously by the firm's Executive Committee, effective September 1.

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten)

"These exemplary attorneys have distinguished themselves as outstanding business advisors who understand and meet the needs of our clients. They have demonstrated their ability to take initiative, perform high-quality legal work efficiently and deliver exceptional client service, and thus are each deserving of this significant achievement," said Katten CEO Noah Heller.

Effective September 1, the new partners are:

  • Rachel A. Adams, Health Care, Chicago
  • Jeffrey D. Glickman, Private Wealth, Chicago
  • Michael Howald, Private Credit, Chicago
  • Max Hsu, Affordable Housing and Community Development, Washington, DC
  • Debra K. Lefler, Commercial Litigation, Chicago
  • Elizabeth C. McNichol, Capital Markets, Dallas
  • Manny Mevs, Structured Finance and Securitization, Dallas
  • Stanley V. Polit, Financial Transactions and Trading, Chicago
  • Ethan E. Post, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Dallas
  • Jonah Roth, Investment Management and Funds, Chicago

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.


Contact:

Jackie Heard
+1.312.902.5450
jackie.heard@katten.com

Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman
+1.312.577.8371
leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katten-promotes-10-attorneys-to-partner-301902501.html

SOURCE Katten

