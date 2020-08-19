Katten Recognized for its Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm earned a spot on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, which measures best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups; inclusive corporate culture; and workforce demographic data.

"Katten is committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, particularly in this moment of a public health crisis that is disproportionately impacting people of color, as well as the outcry to end systemic racism and focus on racial justice and equity for all," said Katten Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "We must push to make progress on this front now and in the future to create a better workplace for our attorneys and business professionals."

Katten was among the 98 organizations that earned a score of at least 60 percent and a place on the fourth annual index, which helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion solutions to close the gaps. Diversity Best Practices is a division of Working Mother Media.

In recent months, Katten has hosted virtual listening circles, which provided a safe space for colleagues to share their personal and professional experiences of racism in America and offer feedback to help shape the firm's long-term strategy for diversity and inclusion.

Katten joined the new Law Firm Antiracism Alliance of more than 125 law firms, in partnership with legal services organizations, to help identify and dismantle structural, systemic racism using pro bono resources to create lasting change. The firm also formalized an employee donation matching program to support organizations with an anti-racism agenda.

"This year, we have amplified our internal and external programming to better achieve our diversity and inclusion mission and help our professionals reach their full potential, deliver innovative solutions for our clients, and make a positive impact in the communities in which we work," said Amber Haggins, Katten's Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

Through Katten's partnership with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, the firm has sponsored attorneys in pipeline programs that provided leadership training, development and mentoring for diverse talent.

At the same time, Katten's affinity groups provide a platform for creating a sense of community across the firm. In particular, the firm's Diversity Committee and the Committee for Racial and Ethnic Diversity have supported the networking, mentorship and professional development of diverse professionals and advocated for stronger efforts to recruit, hire, retain and promote attorneys of color.

Other diversity and inclusion efforts include Katten's renewed participation in the latest iteration of the Mansfield Rule to increase the representation of female and diverse lawyers in law firm leadership and sustain a diverse and inclusive workforce in the legal industry.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

