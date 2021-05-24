Katy Perry Adds Eight More Show Dates to "PLAY" at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to high pre-sale ticket demand, Katy Perry has added eight new show dates from March 2 to March 19, 2022 to PLAY, her recently announced headliner engagement run opening December 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The eight new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 and January 2022 dates, will go on sale to the public today, Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST.

The eight additional show dates going on sale to the public are:

March 2022 : 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

Previously announced show dates, with limited availability, going on sale to the public are:

December 2021 : 29, 31,

29, 31, January 2022 : 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Tickets for all 16 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public today, Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.

Katy Perry'sPLAY will offer audiences of all ages a transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises. PLAY will open on Wednesday, December 29, and include exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances.

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. Resorts World Las Vegas is the Strip's highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24. For additional programming and upcoming announcements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas follow on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT KATY PERRY

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views – making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .



ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

