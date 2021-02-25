Kaufman Legal Group Elevates George Yin to Shareholder

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his proficiency in federal, state and local election, campaign and government law, Kaufman Legal Group today announced that it has elevated George Yin to Shareholder.

"George is distinguished and admired in the political and legal communities as a leader in the field," said Stephen J. Kaufman, Managing Shareholder of Kaufman Legal Group. "His elevation to Shareholder signifies the firm's total confidence in George as a senior professional working with and responding to the needs of our clients."

George joined Kaufman Legal Group in 2012 and has focused his practice on advising public officials, candidates, political committees, non-profit organizations and public agencies on federal, state and local laws governing the election process, conflict of interest rules, local agency and municipal governance issues and legislative drafting. He plays a major role in advising the firm's clients on the drafting and qualification of state and local ballot measures, including local cannabis measures.

Prior to joining Kaufman Legal Group, George spent over a decade representing public agencies, serving as deputy general counsel to numerous school districts and special districts and as deputy city attorney for a number of cities in Southern California. He has advised clients on a wide range of legal issues involving public agencies, including land use, conflicts of interest, constitutional law, open government and ethics, economic development, regulation of services and utilities, public contracting, and environmental law.

George holds a J.D. from UCLA Law School, an M.A. in Urban Planning from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, an M.Sc. in Public Administration/Public Policy from the London School of Economics, and a B.A. in Government from Cornell University. He is an active volunteer in the community, having served on numerous non-profit boards, including the Vincent Price Art Museum Foundation, Project by Project-LA, Taiwanese American Professionals-LA, OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates (Greater LA Chapter), the Asian Professional Exchange (APEX), the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, and the USC Pacific Asia Museum.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, corporations, non-profits, major donors, political parties, PACs and government agencies on campaign finance, election and government law. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaufman-legal-group-elevates-george-yin-to-shareholder-301235293.html

SOURCE Kaufman Legal Group