Kaunas Regional Court approves the restructuring plan of Snaige AB

On 29 February 2024 Kaunas Regional Court issued a ruling approving the restructuring plan of Snaige AB ("the Company"). The revised Restructuring plan of the Company was approved by the creditors on 13 December 2023 and by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company on 21 February 2024.

General director

Darius Varnas

Phone No. +370 315 56200