Kawasaki Heavy Q1 Earnings Up; Raises FY27 Earnings Outlook, Maintains Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7012.T, KWHIY), a Japanese public corporation and heavy equipment manufacturer, on Friday reported higher first-quarter net income from the previous year. The company raised its fiscal 2027 profit guidance while maintaining its revenue outlook.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 15.66 billion yen from 4.24 billion in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 18.74 yen versus 5.07 yen last year.

Business profit jumped to 35.75 billion yen from 20.51 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 543.58 billion yen from 488.44 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast of 2.56 trillion yen, representing 10.8% year-over-year growth.

Business profit guidance was raised to 180 billion yen, up 24.0% from the previous year, from prior guidance of 170 billion yen.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent is now expected to reach 115 billion yen, up 6.3% year over year, compared with the previous forecast of 110 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share is projected at 133.12 yen, up from the prior guidance of 131.61 yen.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is currently trading 3.21% lesser at JPY 2,776.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.