Kay Properties and Investments, a National Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Investment Firm, Announced Today the Completion of a $14 Million DST 1031 Exchange

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The client was a west coast owner of commercial property and was seeking to do a 1031 exchange into DST properties. The client decided to utilize the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com to reinvest his 1031 exchange proceeds due to the specialization and breadth of knowledge that the Kay Properties team provided.

The client's 1031 exchange into DST properties was handled by Kay Properties team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Steve Haskell, Vice President.

Dwight Kay, the founder and CEO of Kay Properties, stated, "We are pleased to have helped yet another large 1031 exchange investor complete his 1031 exchange. We have had the pleasure of helping investors complete hundreds of 1031 exchanges over the years and this was another example of a 1031 exchange investor seeking us out for help and guidance on DST 1031 exchange investments."

Kay continued, "We would like to not only thank the client but also the eight different DST 1031 sponsor companies that we placed the client's 1031 capital into their DST offerings. It is our deep relationships with over 25 different DST sponsor companies nationwide that allow us to provide such a turnkey 1031 solution for investors on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace."

Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, "Over the past decade, we have seen a growing amount of investors seeking passive investment vehicles with their 1031 exchanges. Clients are tired of the active management headaches and policy changes that have put a heavy burden on landlords within certain areas of the country.

"This particular client was heavily concentrated in one single asset and was looking to transition into becoming a passive investor with their 1031 exchange. The client was looking to diversify out of a single asset class to many asset classes as well as to become geographically diversified*.

"At Kay Properties we have developed a deep understanding and long-term relationships with many DST sponsors to be able to provide potential solutions for investors that are seeking DST opportunities.

"For this client, we were able to successfully create a portfolio that consisted of three long-term net lease investment-grade distribution centers, three net lease medical-related properties, and 11 multifamily assets consisting of over 2,700 units."

Steve Haskell, Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, "There is a growing number of investors searching out Kay Properties to help with their 1031 exchanges from $10-$100M into DST investments. They express to us their need for a specific capability that is highly unique to the DST industry and appropriate for their investor profile. First, this sort of investor desires to partner with a firm that contains a vast selection of 1031 DST solutions which includes both leveraged and debt free offerings from a variety of different 1031 DST exchange sponsor companies so as to create a truly diversified real estate portfolio*. Second, they are searching for specialists with years of experience in the 1031 DST industry that can help them clearly identify the risks and potential benefits of each opportunity. Finally, they want more than just the help of a single financial advisor salesman. This type of client desires the support of a team of experts found at Kay Properties that can oversee each step of the 1031 DST investment process so their exchange is executed smoothly and with minimal delay. Their Kay team includes seasoned senior vice presidents with hundreds of millions of dollars in DST 1031 exchange experience as well as a team of DST due diligence analysts, in house counsel, accounting, underwriters, contract specialists and investor relations.

"Chay and I are grateful to represent the www.kpi1031.com marketplace which is equipped with the resources to provide the care and attention required for both small and large 1031 exchange DST investors."

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

