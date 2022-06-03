Kazia Therapeutics Reports Final Data From Phase II Study Of Paxalisib - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) reported final data from its phase II study of paxalisib as first line therapy in patients with glioblastoma. The study recruited 30 patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and unmethylated MGMT promotor status. 60mg once daily was identified as the maximum tolerated dose and selected for future studies. The company said the safety profile of paxalisib was highly consistent with previous clinical studies.

CEO, James Garner, said: "In the modified intent-to-treat population, which excludes non-evaluable patients, survival improves from 15.7 months to 15.9 months. Using the more precise mRANO criteria, progression-free survival improves from 8.4 to 8.6 months. The directionality of these analyses gives us greater confidence in the efficacy signals observed and appear encouraging for future development."