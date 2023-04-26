SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.kbfg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting kbir@kbfg.com.

About KB Financial Group Inc.

KB Financial Group is Korea's leading financial services provider, offering a broad range of financial products and services. The Group was founded in 2008 to better serve clients, enable growth and deliver value in a rapidly changing financial environment. Our core strengths are our expertise, broad customer base, wide distribution network and strong franchise value.

Under the Group, there are 12 subsidiaries including KB Kookmin Bank, KB Securities, KB Insurance, KB Kookmin Card, KB Life Insurance, KB Asset Management, KB Capital, KB Real Estate Trust, KB Savings Bank, KB Investment, KB Data Systems and KB Credit Information. Through our businesses, we are providing integrated financial solutions and services to our clients to help them achieve their financial goals and thrive.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the website of KB Financial Group Inc. at www.kbfg.com.

Contact information regarding this press release:

Mr. Yong Lae Choi, Tel: 822 2073 2813, Email: kbdragon@kbfg.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kb-financial-group-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301808121.html

SOURCE KB Financial Group