WKN: 876635 / ISIN: US48666K1097

28.01.2026 22:51:29

KB Home Names Robert McGibney As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) announced on Wednesday that, as part of its long-term succession planning process, its board of directors appointed Robert McGibney as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2026.

McGibney will succeed Jeffrey Mezger, who will become KB Home's first Executive Chairman of the Board after serving as Chief Executive Officer for two decades and Chairman since 2016.

The board also appointed McGibney as a director, effective March 1, 2026, and will nominate him to stand for election as a director at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

McGibney joined KB Home in 2000 in its Las Vegas division, and held roles of increasing responsibility with the Company from Division President (2012) to Regional General Manager (2016), Regional President (2018), and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President (2021).

"Today's seamless Chief Executive Officer transition is a testament to KB Home's extensive and carefully considered talent management and succession planning process, as well as the deep executive bench the Company has developed," said Jodee Kozlak, KB Home's Lead Independent Director. "Jeff has been an extraordinary leader for this Company over his 20-year tenure as CEO, generating significant stockholder value and creating a strong foundation for future growth. The board is confident Rob is the right person to lead KB Home into the future."

