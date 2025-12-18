KB Home Aktie

WKN: 876635 / ISIN: US48666K1097

19.12.2025 00:54:41

KB Home Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101.52 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $190.61 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KB Home reported adjusted earnings of $125.71 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.3% to $1.694 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.52 Mln. vs. $190.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $2.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.694 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

