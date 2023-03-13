Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 13 March 2023 (17.40 hrs CET)

KBC Ancora completes share repurchase programme

KBC Ancora announces that the share repurchase programme, which was launched on 10 June 2022, was completed on 13 March 2023.

The programme involved the repurchase of shares to an amount of EUR 50 million. A total of 1,289,470 KBC Ancora shares were repurchased, representing 1.65% of the total number of shares in issue, for a total amount of EUR 49,999,961. The average purchase price was EUR 38.78 per share.

The purpose of the share repurchase programme was to reduce the number of shares with dividend entitlement. The number of KBC Ancora shares with dividend entitlement has fallen from 78,301,314 shares before the repurchase programme to 77,011,844 after completion of the programme, due to cancellation of the dividend entitlement of the repurchased shares. This will have a positive influence on the future dividend per share.

Following the share repurchase programme, KBC Ancora now holds 1.0066 KBC Group shares per KBC Ancora share with dividend entitlement issued by the company. This compares with 0.9900 shares prior to the start of the share repurchase programme.

The repurchased shares are currently being held as treasury shares.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, will propose to an Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 October 2023 that the repurchased shares be cancelled.

During the final week of the repurchase programme (from 06 March 2023 to 13 March 2023 inclusive), a total of 52,683 shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 48.13 per share. All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 6 March 2023 13,000 49.31 49.02 49.58 641,039.10 Tue 7 March 2023 9,000 48.61 48.18 49.58 437,471.10 Wed 8 March 2023 5,000 48.44 48.28 48.58 242,189.50 Thu 9 March 2023 6,500 48.33 48.24 48.52 314,147.60 Fri 10 March 2023 14,300 47.04 46.70 47.70 672,676.29 Mon 13 March 2023 4,883 46.66 44.54 47.22 227,848.10 TOTAL

(period concerned) 52,683 48.13 44.54 49.58 2,535,371.69 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 1,289,470 38.78 31.68 49.86 49,999,961.37

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

