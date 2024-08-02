|
02.08.2024 08:10:00
KBC Group: Conclusion of the KBC Group share buyback programme. Transparency notification
On 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV announced a share buyback programme. Within the framework of this programme, KBC Group NV wishes to indicate that as a result of the cumulative repurchase of its own shares, it exceeded the 5% notification threshold on 30 July 2024. The share buyback program is now complete.
As per close of business 30 July 2024, KBC Group NV holds 20 942 766 shares which represents 5,02% of the total number of currently issued shares being 417 305 876.
On 31 July 2024 the share buyback programme of KBC Group NV was completed for a total consideration of 1 299 999 960 EUR. The total number of shares repurchased during the program is 20 980 823 which represents 5,03% of the total number of shares currently issued.
This information, including the shareholder notification form, is also available on the following location: https://www.kbc.com/en/shareholder-structure and https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
For any additional information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 35 73 - IR4U@kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate communication/spokesperson KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 - pressofficekbc@kbc.be
