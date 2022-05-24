|
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland takes note of CCPC decision to approve the sale of substantially all of its performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group
Press Release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 24 May 2022 (8.00 a.m. CEST, before stock exchange hours)
KBC Bank Ireland takes note of CCPC decision to approve the sale of substantially all of its performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group
No immediate actions for customers.
On the 16th April 2021, KBC Group announced that KBC Bank Ireland had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Ireland Group. On 22 October 2021 KBC Bank Ireland entered into a legally binding agreement with Bank of Ireland whereby it would acquire substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and deposits. In addition, a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages (NPEs) will also be acquired as part of the transaction.
Yesterday, 23 May 2022 the transaction received approval from the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). The CCPC statement is publicly available on their website.
KBC Customers do not need to take any immediate action as a result of this announcement as the agreement remains subject to ministerial approval.
* This announcement contains inside information.
|* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
