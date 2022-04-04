04.04.2022 08:00:00

KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information – 4 April 2022, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

- 2021 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 5 May 2022 (also attached in PDF)
- All other information for the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 5 May 2022 (www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/5-mei-2022)


Following documents will be available on 8 April 2022:

- 2021 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings)

Attachment


