|
16.04.2020 12:31:00
KBC Group: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group
Notification for shareholders of KBC Group
Regulated information – 16 April 2020, 12h30 CEST
Please be informed that additional/updated information on the annual general meeting of 7 May 2020 will be available today on www.kbc.com, under Corporate governance / General meeting / 07MAY2020:
- Agenda/convening notice (changed dd. 16 April 2020)
- Proxy form for shareholders (changed dd. 16 April 2020)
- Additional information on the right of shareholders to add new items to the agenda and to table draft resolutions on items included or to be included on the agenda, and additional information on the right of shareholders to ask questions (changed dd. 16 April 2020)
- Voting form (new document dd. 16 April 2020)