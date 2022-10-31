|
31.10.2022 18:00:00
KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
Press release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 31 October 2022, 18h00
Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 26 October 2022, which states that The Capital Group Companies, Inc.("CGC") has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2.99%.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
- Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification(s) by: CGC
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
- Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 21 October 2022.
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 883 592
- Notified details: see annex.
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
- The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
|* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.
KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager, Corporate
Communication/
Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45
Press Office
Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KBC Groep N.V.
|50,44
|0,00%
