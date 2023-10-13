|
13.10.2023 08:00:00
KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 10 October 2023, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2.98%.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
- Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification(s) by: FMR LLC
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
- Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 9 October 2023.
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 169 414
- Notified details: see annex.
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
- The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KBC Groep N.V.
|56,88
|-0,42%
