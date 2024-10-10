KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 7 October 2024, which states that BlackRock has a stake of 4.37% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). The reason for the update is a change in the structure of the BlackRock group*.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): "acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer”

Notification(s) by: BlackRock, Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 1 October 2024.

Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply. The reason for this notification is not the crossing of a threshold, but a change in the structure of the BlackRock group*.

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 305 876

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below). The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

* As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners there has been a change to BlackRock’s group Structure. Upon the close of the transaction BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Attachment