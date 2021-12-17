|
17.12.2021 18:00:00
KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations
Press release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 17 December 2021, 18h
Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations
The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and some of its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 17 December 2021, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.
- The share capital increased by 663 509.34 EUR to 1 459 535 533.42 EUR.
- The total number of shares increased by 189 034 to 416 883 592 shares. The total number of
voting rights also increased by 189 034 to 416 883 592.
The most recent information on the capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com.
Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required – when certain thresholds are crossed – to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level. These notifications should be sent to our e-mail address: notifications@kbc.com
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.
KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager, Corporate
Communication/
Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45
Press Office
Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be
KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group
Attachment
