|
12.09.2023 08:00:00
KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 4 September 2023 and 8 September 2023, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|04-09-2023
|62 000
|€ 3 767 163
|€ 60.76
|€ 60.50
|€ 60.92
|05-09-2023
|80 000
|€ 4 803 064
|€ 60.04
|€ 59.66
|€ 60.68
|06-09-2023
|90 000
|€ 5 340 888
|€ 59.34
|€ 58.62
|€ 59.88
|07-09-2023
|92 000
|€ 5 397 493
|€ 58.67
|€ 58.42
|€ 59.40
|08-09-2023
|95 000
|€ 5 504 281
|€ 57.94
|€ 57.52
|€ 58.64
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 668 765 on 8 September 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
Attachment
