KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 4 September 2023 and 8 September 2023, included:





Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 04-09-2023 62 000 € 3 767 163 € 60.76 € 60.50 € 60.92 05-09-2023 80 000 € 4 803 064 € 60.04 € 59.66 € 60.68 06-09-2023 90 000 € 5 340 888 € 59.34 € 58.62 € 59.88 07-09-2023 92 000 € 5 397 493 € 58.67 € 58.42 € 59.40 08-09-2023 95 000 € 5 504 281 € 57.94 € 57.52 € 58.64





Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 668 765 on 8 September 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

