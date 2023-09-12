Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 08:00:00

KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 4 September 2023 and 8 September 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
04-09-202362 000€ 3 767 163€ 60.76€ 60.50€ 60.92
05-09-202380 000€ 4 803 064€ 60.04€ 59.66€ 60.68
06-09-202390 000€ 5 340 888€ 59.34€ 58.62€ 59.88
07-09-202392 000 € 5 397 493€ 58.67€ 58.42€ 59.40
08-09-202395 000€ 5 504 281€ 57.94€ 57.52€ 58.64


Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 668 765 on 8 September 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBC Groep N.V. 58,02 -6,15% KBC Groep N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX & DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit leichten Gewinnen erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen