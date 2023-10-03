KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 25 September 2023 and 29 September 2023, included:





Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 25-09-2023 65 000 € 3 891 453 € 59.87 € 59.46 € 60.78 26-09-2023 85 000 € 5 057 143 € 59.50 € 58.92 € 59.80 27-09-2023 60 000 € 3 562 350 € 59.37 € 59.00 € 59.78 28-09-2023 80 000 € 4 769 856 € 59.62 € 58.92 € 59.96 29-09-2023 83 000 € 4 919 435 € 59.27 € 59.14 € 59.94



Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 867 765 on 29 September 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back



