31.10.2023 08:00:00

KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 23 October 2023 and 27 October 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
23-10-202395 000€ 4 941 282€ 52.01€ 51.78€ 52.96
24-10-2023100 000€ 5 138 830€ 51.39€ 51.24€ 51.82
25-10-202395 000€ 4 875 647€ 51.32€ 50.88€ 51.46
26-10-2023100 000€ 5 133 590€ 51.34€ 50.42€ 51.52
27-10-2023100 000€ 5 165 390€ 51.65€ 51.28€ 52.02

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 4 660 765 on 27 October 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBC Groep N.V. 52,08 -13,06% KBC Groep N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Die Asiatischen Börsen verbuchen am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Gewinne. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenfalls im Plus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen