KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 10 June 2024 and 14 June 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 10-06-2024 93 000 € 6 131 155 € 65.93 € 65.30 € 66.12 11-06-2024 95 000 € 6 097 356 € 64.18 € 63.78 € 65.98 12-06-2024 92 000 € 6 032 955 € 65.58 € 64.44 € 66.08 13-06-2024 95 000 € 6 160 076 € 64.84 € 64.30 € 65.60 14-06-2024 96 000 € 6 145 776 € 64.02 € 63.18 € 64.56

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 17 988 766 on 14 June 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 097 046 718.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

