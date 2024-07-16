KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 8 July 2024 and 12 July 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 08-07-2024 91 000 € 6 105 672 € 67.10 € 66.72 € 67.60 09-07-2024 95 000 € 6 316 332 € 66.49 € 66.00 € 66.82 10-07-2024 94 000 € 6 326 614 € 67.30 € 66.48 € 67.44 11-07-2024 93 000 € 6 338 076 € 68.15 € 67.28 € 68.66 12-07-2024 93 000 € 6 356 150 € 68.35 € 67.94 € 68.48

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 19 835 766 on 12 July 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 220 254 905.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

