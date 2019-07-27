KBJW of Virginia Joins Forces with Ohio Based Engineering Firm

HENRICO, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams (KBJW) announced this week that they have joined forces with Ohio based, CBC Engineers, an award winning engineering firm. CBC Engineers will become a KBJW company.

Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams is an industry leader providing civil engineering, surveying, geotechnical, environmental services, drainfield design and landscape architecture serving Virginia and North Carolina for 28 years. Based in central Ohio, CBC's expertise lies in geotechnical engineering, geo-structural design, solar racking, mining engineering, green infrastructure, environmental services, permitting and construction materials. CBC has been serving clients nationally for 25 years with personnel located in 5 states (Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin), and engineers licensed in all 50 states and 7 Provinces in Canada.

"KBJW partners and employees celebrate another exciting chapter in our firm's history. CBC Engineers expands our services and reach to clients across the nation. We're looking forward to benefiting from each other's expertise and are enthusiastic for what lies ahead," said Gregory Koontz, PE, LS, President of KBJW.

"We at CBC are excited and optimistic to be joining forces with the established team at KBJW. Our company cultures are similar and capabilities very complimentary which will certainly lead to immediate and future benefits to our clients. This is a win-win all around," said Mitchell Hardert, PE, President of CBC Engineers, a KBJW Company."

Background

KBJW began in 1990 in Richmond, Virginia providing surveying and civil engineering for local site development projects. The firm has continued to expand to a full service civil consulting firm working for public and private sectors throughout Virginia and North Carolina. The KBJW corporate office is located at 1703 North Parham Road, Suite 202, Henrico, VA 23229.

CBC was formed in 1995 and initially provided mining engineering services to the coal industry. Diversifying their services over the years, CBC provides a full range of geotechnical, geo-structural, and environmental services to municipal and private clients throughout the US and Canada. The firm's main corporate office is located at 125 Westpark Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459.

