On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced third-quarter revenue rose 5% year over year to approximately $2.03 billion, led by expansion in its commercial technology business. Expanding operating margins and cash flow provide financial flexibility as management prepares to separate the enterprise into two publicly traded companies.

Three things management said stand out.

Demand across energy security, food security, and critical infrastructure drove bookings higher in Sustainable Tech, the commercial technology licensing division. That pushed the segment's backlog, or unfilled customer orders, up by over 50% year over year, providing multiyear revenue visibility as large projects ramp up execution.

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