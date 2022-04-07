KBR Bags Ammonia Technology Contract For NeuRizer's Australian Project

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a science, technology, and engineering firm, said on Thursday that it has bagged an ammonia technology contract from DL E&C, a construction services provider, for NeuRizer's carbon-neutral fertilizer project in Australia.

The financial terms of the deal which allows KBR to provide technology licensing and engineering expertise for the 1,600 MTPD ammonia plant, were not disclosed.

KBR also said that the project is the first fully integrated urea production site in the world to leverage a configuration for in-situ syngas production, gas processing, ammonia and urea manufacturing, and carbon geo-sequestration.