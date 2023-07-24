Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 12:30:32

KBR Bags Contract Of Up To $1.9 Bln From NASA

(RTTNews) - Science and technology major KBR, Inc. (KBR), said on Monday that it has bagged a contract worth up to $1.9 billion for the continued support of NASA's human spaceflight programs, including the International Space Station, Artemis and Low Earth Orbit Commercialization.

The contract has a base period of five years with two, two-year options, potentially lasting in 9 years.

According to the terms of Integrated Mission Operations Contract III or IMOC III, KBR will provide mission planning and preparation, astronaut and Mission Control Center flight controller training, real-time flight execution, and many others.

In addition, KBR will support software development services for the International Space Station Program Avionics and Software Office.

