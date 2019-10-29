KBR Impresses with 2019 ENR Rankings and Project Awards

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) had an impressive showing in the prestigious 2019 Engineering News Record (ENR) rankings as well as a project award nomination from the organization. ENR's annual surveys of the nation's large design-build firms set the standard across the industry.

KBR moved up to number 4 on ENR's 2019 Top 500 Design Firms list which ranks the largest U.S. based design firms. On the 2019 Top 225 International Design Firms list, measuring firms' presence in international commerce, KBR moved up to number 11. The ENR 2019 Top 150 Global Design Firms list, which measures total worldwide design revenue, saw KBR move up to number 12.

KBR also earned an Award of Merit in the Power/Industrial category of ENR's 7th Annual Global Best Projects Competition, which identifies and honors the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year. KBR was recognized for the Johan Sverdrup ULQ project, delivered on time and on budget by KBR in a joint venture with Kvaerner (K2JV).

"The impressive showing and recognition by ENR confirms KBR's reputation as an industry leader in the design and execution of digital solutions to address complex challenges," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "KBR's accomplishments should be credited to our smart, resourceful, pioneering people who drive every one of KBR's successes."

"I am particularly proud that a laser focus on safely executing projects is the foundation for KBR's success," Bradie continued.

KBR is known for delivering some of the world's largest, most technically complex projects in the most inhospitable environments, providing innovative solutions and service. Backed by a legacy of engineering innovation, hands-on knowledge and technical expertise, KBR creates solutions to customers' challenges that deliver the impossible on a daily basis.

KBR is modernizing that legacy by focusing on digitalization and embracing new technologies. With rule-based designs, automation, artificial intelligence and cognitive machine learning, KBR is leading the way in digital transformation in execution of projects in all sectors.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

