KBR Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $74 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.626 billion from $1.843 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $74 Mln. vs. $57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.626 Bln vs. $1.843 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $6.5 Bln to $6.7 Bln