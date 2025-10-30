KBR Aktie
30.10.2025
KBR Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue came in at $1.93 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.93 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 - $3.88 Full year revenue guidance: $7.75B - $7.85B
