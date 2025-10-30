KBR Aktie

KBR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LEFS / ISIN: US48242W1062

30.10.2025 11:40:48

KBR Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.93 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.93 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 - $3.88 Full year revenue guidance: $7.75B - $7.85B

