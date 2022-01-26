|
26.01.2022 12:00:00
KBR, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call
HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.719.457.0820, passcode: 2243106.
About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.
KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
Visit www.kbr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-inc-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-fy-2021-earnings-conference-call-301467883.html
SOURCE KBR, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KBR Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu KBR Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KBR Inc
|38,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHin und Her an den US-Börsen mit rotem Ausklang -- Nach Powell-Aussagen: ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.