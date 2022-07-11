Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 22:30:00

KBR, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/KBR, Inc.)

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at https://investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 662918.

About KBR, Inc.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-inc-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301584029.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBR Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBR Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBR Inc 47,60 1,28% KBR Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen