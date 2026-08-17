KBR Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEFS / ISIN: US48242W1062
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17.08.2026 13:43:17
KBR Secures $60 Mln NATO Recompete Contract For PATRIOT Air And Missile Defense System
(RTTNews) - On Monday, KBR (KBR), a governmental engineering solutions provider, announced that its Mission Technology Solutions business, soon to be spun off as Trinzic, won a NATO recompete contract with an initial $60 million ceiling to support the PATRIOT air and missile defense system and its integration with IBCS.
The award highlights KBR's four decades of PATRIOT expertise supporting the U.S. and international partners.
Over the next five years, KBR will deliver next-generation command-and-control capabilities that connect sensors and weapons across the battlespace. Work will span global locations, supporting multiple combatant commands under NATO's NSPA program. The effort focuses on faster sustainment, quicker integration and improved operational readiness.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.95 percent higher at $39.12, after closing Friday's trading 0.55 percent up.
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