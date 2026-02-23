KBR Aktie
KBR Stock Down 20% as Investor Slashes $41 Million Stake Despite $23 Billion Backlog
On February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 960,161 shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR), with the estimated transaction value at $41.16 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management reduced its stake in KBR by 960,161 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $41.16 million, using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 124,567 shares, worth $5.01 million. The stake’s quarter-end value declined by $46.29 million, a figure that reflects both trading activity and market price movement.KBR is a large-scale provider of engineering and technology solutions, with a diversified portfolio spanning government services and sustainable technology. The company leverages proprietary technologies and digital platforms to address complex challenges in defense, energy, and industrial markets. Its global presence and expertise in both government and commercial sectors underpin a resilient business model focused on innovation and operational excellence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
