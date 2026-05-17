KBR Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEFS / ISIN: US48242W1062
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17.05.2026 22:36:47
KBR Stock Has Fallen 45% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Disclosed a New $24 Million Bet
Lone Peak Global Investors disclosed a new position in KBR (NYSE:KBR) in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 584,372 shares in a trade estimated at $24.00 million based on average quarterly pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Lone Peak Global Investors initiated a new stake in KBR (NYSE:KBR), acquiring 584,372 shares. The estimated transaction value is $24.00 million, calculated using the average unadjusted close for the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $21.54 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and stock price changes.KBR is a global provider of engineering, technology, and professional services, serving both government and commercial markets. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of proprietary technologies and deep expertise in mission-critical government programs to drive stable, recurring revenues. Its focus on energy transition and digital solutions positions KBR as a strategic partner for clients seeking innovation and operational efficiency in complex environments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu KBR Inc
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: KBR öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: KBR öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)