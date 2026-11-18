(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a technology and services company, on Wednesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar MTS Holdings LLC, has commenced a private offering of $500 million in senior notes due 2035.

The offering is being conducted in connection with the planned spin-off of KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business into an independent publicly traded company, Trinzic, Inc.

The spin-off is expected to be completed on January 4, 2027.

The company said that net proceeds from the notes offering, along with term loan facilities expected to be drawn by Trinzic, will fund part of the cash distribution to KBR.

The funds will also be used to pay related fees and expenses.

The company expects to use the distribution proceeds to repay existing debt, including its term loan facilities, revolving credit facility and 4.75% senior notes due 2028.

The notes proceeds will be held in escrow until the spin-off and other release conditions are met.

If the conditions are not satisfied by March 31, 2027, the notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest.

Following the spin-off, Trinzic is expected to assume all obligations as issuer of the notes.

On Tuesday, KBR closed trading 2.04% lesser at $34.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.