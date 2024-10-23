23.10.2024 12:29:26

KBR Turns To Q3 Profit, Above View; Raises Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a provider of scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, Wednesday reported net income of $100 million or $0.75 per share for the third quarter compared with net loss of $21 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.84 per share in line with the Street view.

Operating income increased to $173 million from $147 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.947 billion from $1.770 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.96 billion.

For the full year, KBR now expects revenue in the range of $7.5 billion - $7.7 billion, up from $7.4 billion - $7.7 billion guided earlier.

EPS for the year is now expected between $2.91 and $3.01 compared with the previous outlook of $2.94 - $3.09. Adjusted EPS outlook has been raised to $3.20 - $3.30 form $3.15 - $3.30.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.25 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion for the year.

