KBR Wins $200M NASA Contract to Provide Launch Range Operations

HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $200 million contract by NASA to provide launch range operations support at the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. This is a new contract award for KBR.

Under this five-year contract, KBR will perform a broad range of work, such as radar, telemetry, logistics, tracking, and communications services for flight vehicles. These will include orbital and suborbital rockets, aircraft, satellites, balloons, and unmanned aerial systems.

KBR will also test, modify and install communications and electronic systems, and operate ground, spacecraft and launch vehicle processing systems at launch facilities, launch control centers and test facilities. It will also provide information and computer systems services, and range technology sustainment engineering services.

The company will carry out this work at Wallops Island, as well as other locations around the U.S. and world. The period of performance begins in August and runs through August 2024.

"KBR recognizes the importance of Wallops' various flight assets and unique launch and airfield capabilities to the government and private sector," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We will proudly assist NASA in providing launch range services to meet its diverse mission needs with this new contract."

KBR has provided mission-critical space support services to NASA and other customers for more than 60 years. It currently operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities and supports work in the areas of space technology, aeronautics, science, exploration and operations. KBR is one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations and a leading solutions provider to the civil, military and commercial space segments.

