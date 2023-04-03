KBR's Canadian Unit Gets Front End Engineering Design Contract For Equinor Bay Du Nord FPSO Project

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology, and engineering firm, announced Monday that its Canadian entity, KBR Industrial Canada Co., has received a Letter of Intent or LOI from Equinor Canada.

The LOI is for the front-end engineering design or FEED of the topside facilities of the new Bay Du Nord floating production, storage, and offloading facility or FPSO to be located offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

The deal also includes an option for continuation of detailed design and procurement management services through to final completion of the FPSO. During the FEED engineering, KBR will continue to help Equinor develop one of the lowest carbon emitting FPSO's in the world, it said.

KBR will execute the work scope jointly with Canadian sub-contractor Hatch Ltd., an employee-owned multidisciplinary engineering, project management, and professional services firm.

The Bay du Nord FPSO is a deep-water facility utilizing technology and digital solutions to ensure safe and reliable production.

The company said, "The FEED scope comes on the back of the pre-FEED engineering carried out by KBR in 2022 and will further mature the engineering and execution planning, working towards a final investment decision with first production expected to be in the late 2020s."