KCET's Award-Winning News Documentary Series SOCAL CONNECTED Returns Oct. 15 With New Episodes Highlighting Ten Seasons of Change-Making Journalism

BURBANK, Calif, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Season Premieres with a Deep Dive

Into Southern California's Recycling Crisis

http://www.kcet.org/socalconnected

Also streaming on YouTube, Amazon, Roku and Apple TV.

KCET, a producer of award-winning and diverse original content for public media, announced today the return of the award-winning weekly half-hour news documentary series SOCAL CONNECTED. Now in its tenth season, SOCAL CONNECTED is Southern California's longest running news series and has reported over three hundred stories and earned dozens of awards, including the most prestigious in journalism: the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, a George Foster Peabody Award as well as 33 local Emmy Awards since its inception. SOCAL CONNECTED will premiere eight new episodes this season starting Tues., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on KCET in Southern California with encores airing one week later on PBS SoCal at 7 p.m.

Following the broadcast, each episode will stream at kcet.org/socalconnected and on the free PBS Video app (available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store and Google Play), as well as on YouTube.

The new season kicked off a few weeks ago with an on-air campaign that highlights the impact of SOCAL CONNECTED. Presenting a mix of investigative reporting and richly textured narratives, the program has developed from what was originally a newsmagazine format into a "docu-series" that has built a reputation for its change-making journalism. In recent seasons, SOCAL CONNECTED has spotlighted a range of issues from flaws in the criminal justice system to public corruption within local government. Changing lives and laws in our region, the tenth season will continue with the program's commitment to start conversations with the community – whether that is online, in social media or through in-person events, SOCAL CONNECTED is dedicated to engaging citizens on the issues that matter most.

Upcoming episodes of SOCAL CONNECTED include (subject to change):

"Life in Plastic: California's Recycling Woes" Tues., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. (PREMIERE)

A deep dive into California's struggling recycling industry reveals a 30-year corporate lobbying strategy to keep the myth of plastic recycling alive and well.

Producer: Gina Pollack

"Who Killed Josiah?" Tues., Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

When a college student is killed, a California town is forced to come to grips with simmering racial tensions.

Producers: Karen Foshay, Vince Beiser

"Access Denied" Tues., Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

Public access to the California coastline is being blocked in a number of ways.

Producer: Ben Bergman

"Born to Run" Tues., Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

LA's oldest youth running club fights to stay competitive in a local track and field scene that may be running out of steam.

Producers: Karen Foshay, Michael Ray

SOCAL CONNECTED is executive produced by Karen Foshay. The season's production team also includes Robert McDonnell, Gina Pollack, Tori Edgar, Michael Ray, Denise Chan, Ben Bergman, Vince Beiser and Ann Valdés, among others.

To view this season's episodes and additional online reporting visit KCET.org/socalconnected.

Join the conversation on social media using #SoCalConnected.

ABOUT SOCAL CONNECTED

SOCAL CONNECTED is Southern California's longest running investigative and feature mini-documentary series and is the winner of nearly every major local and national journalism award, including a George Foster Peabody®, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia silver batons, 33 regional Emmy® awards and 53 Southern California Journalism Awards presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. Over 160 shows of Socal Connected can be viewed at KCET.org/socalconnected. Funding is made possible in part by The Ahmanson Foundation and the support of KCET viewers.

ABOUT KCET

On-air, online and in the community, KCET plays a vital role in the cultural and educational enrichment of Southern and Central California. KCET offers a wide range of award-winning local programming as well as the finest public television programs from around the world. Throughout its 54-year history, KCET has won hundreds of major awards for its local and regional news and public affairs programming, its national drama and documentary productions, its quality educational family and children's programs, its outreach and community services and its website, kcet.org. KCET is a donor-supported community institution. For additional information about KCET productions, web-exclusive content, programming schedules and community events, please visit kcet.org. Select original programming from KCET is also available for streaming on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon and Roku platforms. For more information please visit kcet.org/apps. KCET is a content channel of the Public Media Group of Southern California.

