KCIC Announces Publication of Asbestos Litigation: 2020 Year in Review Report

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy, today announced the release of its sixth annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, which provides an in-depth analysis of asbestos-related personal injury through year end 2020.

The 2020 analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation trends over the years and provides insights into how these trends are changing over time. The report analyzes statistics based on disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm, while also diving into alternative exposure types and looking at filings by gender, resident state, etc. This year's report also includes updated analyses of how plaintiff age and date of first exposure are changing over time, as well as a detailed look at how mesothelioma prediction models have been tracking compared to actual incidence rates. And, of course, a 2020 report would not be complete without a dive into the effects of the COVID-19 virus on this litigation.

Megan Shockley, Senior Manager at KCIC, said, "We have gotten so many questions about how the pandemic is affecting filings. After a year filled with so much uncertainty, it feels good to put out this report with real data about where we are in this litigation and about trends that give a picture of where the litigation may be going."

