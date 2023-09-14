KCSA Elevates Agency Veteran Danielle DeVoren to Managing Partner

First New Managing Partner in Nearly 15 Years to Help Grow KCSA's PR and Social Media Divisions Across Industry Verticals with a Focus on Media, Advertising, Technology, and Financial Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 15 years, KCSA Strategic Communications (the "Firm") has named Danielle DeVoren as Managing Partner. KCSA is one of the leading, independent integrated public relations, investor relations and social media organizations in the United States, serving clients for 54 years.

In her previous role as Managing Director, Danielle has launched and grown its Media, Advertising and Technology (MAT) practice into one the Firm's largest divisions today. She is not only responsible for business development, but serves as an outsourced chief communications officer for several of the industry's leading companies. She is also responsible for helping mentor KCSA's top talent.

"Danielle is one of our top performing revenue drivers and serves as a change agent, ensuring that KCSA remains at the forefront of the communications industry. She continues to raise the bar in terms of how we serve clients and support team members," said Todd Fromer, Principal and President of KCSA Strategic Communications. "We're equally proud of the fact that Danielle has spent almost the entirety of her career at KCSA and has become a trusted member of our leadership team. She sets both the tone at the Firm and leads by example."

During Danielle's 15 years at KCSA, in addition to serving clients and mentoring talent, she has been instrumental in pushing the agency forward, creating scalable processes to increase efficiencies and developing a framework to manage and service enterprise-level clients. She has been an integral member of an executive team that has contributed to KCSA nearly doubling its billings from pre-pandemic levels.

"The Principals of KCSA, Todd Fromer, Jeffrey Goldberger and Lewis Goldberg, have given me an opportunity to not only grow as a communicator but to be involved in the operations of our business," said Danielle. "I look forward to continuing to help KCSA grow, explore new industry verticals and raise the bar for mid-sized communications firms."

"Danielle has been a trusted adviser to IAB and to me since I arrived at IAB in early 2020," said IAB's CEO David Cohen. "She has helped navigate through opportunities and challenges that were unlike anything we had ever seen before. When the going gets tough, the tough get Danielle. It comes as no surprise to me that she is being acknowledged with this recognition at KCSA. Her dedication to her craft and the understanding of our industry and business has helped us take our communications and PR to a new level across all of our constituents – publishers, platforms, brands, agencies, ad tech and public officials. We look forward to continuing to grow with her as her career expands in new and exciting ways."

Danielle began her career in 2005 as an Assistant Account Executive for KCSA. During her career she has worked with clients – from technology startups to multinational conglomerates – to use public relations to move their businesses forward, influence public perception, build brands and create new markets.

Danielle holds a bachelor's degree in public relations from Pennsylvania State University (we are!). She lives in New Jersey with her husband and son.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, psychedelic science, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

