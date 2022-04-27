Keebler® and Make-A-Wish® Bring Magic to Wish Kids For World Wish Day

Since 2020, Keebler has contributed more than $1 million to Make-A-Wish to help grant over 100 wishes for children battling critical illnesses

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Wish Day, Keebler is celebrating a donation milestone of over $1 million during its three-year partnership with Make-A-Wish that has helped bring joy and a little Elfin magic to more than 100 children with critical illnesses. The donation was made possible with the help of consumers who purchased cookies, providing hope to children and their families, including:

Jazmine, 9, from Texas , who wished to have a French bulldog puppy

, who wished to have a French bulldog puppy Jaylyn, 3, from Georgia , who wished to go to the Chattanooga Aquarium

, who wished to go to the Chattanooga Aquarium Amanda, 14, from Florida , who wished to go skiing

, who wished to go skiing Jessa, 7, from North Carolina , who wished to be the queen of Queen City . Families can watch her wish come to life in Keebler's "Dunkumentary," a touching animation showing Jessa's magical day as queen of Queen City

"Enhancing everyday moments through magic has always been at the heart of the Keebler brand. We are thrilled to celebrate Make-A-Wish and help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses across the nation," said Taylor Exline, Brand Manager of Keebler. "Knowing we helped put smiles on the faces of kids and families who are going through a rough time – that's the real Elfin magic."

Whether a fun-filled day at the aquarium or the joy of a new puppy, granting wishes has an undeniable effect on children, their families and even their medical professionals. According to the Make-A-Wish 2022 Wish Impact Study:

91% of wish parents said the wish experience gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness

100% of medical providers reported that that the wish experience helps them feel more hopeful and joyful

9 out of 10 Make-A-Wish kids reported that their wish gave them more confidence and boosted their self-esteem, and 8 out of 10 said their wish gave them the strength to fight their critical illness

In honor of the partnership for 2022, Keebler debuted a limited-edition Fudge Stripes™ Celebration Cake Cookie featuring a magical star-shaped center and Keebler's iconic stripes in the signature blue of Make-A-Wish. With each purchase, consumers triggered a 25-cent donation up to $250,0000 to Make-A-Wish.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

